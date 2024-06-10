Open Menu

6 Robbers Arrested, Motorcycles, Weapons, Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 08:12 PM

6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered

The police claimed to have busted out two robber gangs by arresting their 6 active members and recovered 3 looted motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The police claimed to have busted out two robber gangs by arresting their 6 active members and recovered 3 looted motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Incharge police post Tariq Abad ASI Rana Sajid Mehmood on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing three robbers including Fayyaz Hussain, Basharat Ali and Rizwan along with 2 snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, CIA police headed by ASI Sohail Suleman also arrested three active members of a gang including Ali Shan, Liaqat, etc. from Batala Colony area who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered one motorcycle, cash of Rs.50,000, mobile phones and illegal pistols from their possession.

All these accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile CIA Robbery Progress Post From

Recent Stories

Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered

Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered

14 seconds ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar acci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident

15 seconds ago
 No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Min ..

No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA

17 seconds ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC

Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC

21 seconds ago
 Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

4 minutes ago
 Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's F ..

Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement

29 minutes ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh

31 minutes ago
 European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil

European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil

4 minutes ago
 Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Source ..

Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Sources

1 hour ago
 Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorw ..

Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway

1 hour ago
 2 suspects killed in encounter

2 suspects killed in encounter

1 hour ago
 Three-day international summit on Higher Education ..

Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan