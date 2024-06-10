6 Robbers Arrested, Motorcycles, Weapons, Cash Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 08:12 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The police claimed to have busted out two robber gangs by arresting their 6 active members and recovered 3 looted motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that Incharge police post Tariq Abad ASI Rana Sajid Mehmood on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing three robbers including Fayyaz Hussain, Basharat Ali and Rizwan along with 2 snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons.
Meanwhile, CIA police headed by ASI Sohail Suleman also arrested three active members of a gang including Ali Shan, Liaqat, etc. from Batala Colony area who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.
The police recovered one motorcycle, cash of Rs.50,000, mobile phones and illegal pistols from their possession.
All these accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
