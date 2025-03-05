6 senior officers transferred, including 3 SSPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday issued a notification regarding the transfers and appointments of six senior officers, including three SSPs, with immediate effect.

An official told APP that SSP Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb has been transferred and appointed as AIG Operations. Meanwhile, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt has been appointed as SSP Investigation.

He said Sqn. Ldr.

(Rtd) Abdul Haque Umrani has been posted as AIG Establishment with the additional charge of AIG General & Development.

He said Abdul Qayyum has been appointed as SP Saddar, while Iqbal Hussain has been posted as SP VVIP Security.

He said the notification was issued by the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and the transferred officers have been directed to take charge of their new responsibilities immediately.

APP-rzr-mkz