6 September A Symbol Of Courage: Iqbal Losar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

6 September a symbol of courage: Iqbal Losar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The defence day, September 6, is a day in Pakistan's glorious history is commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by our gallant armed forces.

Chairman European Union Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar in his video message on Defence Day of Pakistan on Sunday said "our gallant officers, soldiers, sailors and airmen proved to the world, on this day, 55 years ago, that they are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland no matter whatever the cost." Losar said that Pakistan army destroyed Indian army at Chawinda border who wanted to take breakfast in Lahore Gymkhana, said a message received here.

He said, "Indian Prime Minister Modi did not learn lesson from the past defeats and recently he tried to attack Pakistan by airforce  pilot Abhinandan on 27th February, 2019 but gallant Pak armed forces captured him in no time." Losar said army has captured another serving Commandar Kulbhushan Jadhev from Balochistan who was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and proved to the world that India is a terrorist state.

He said Gallant Pak Armed Forces were ever ready to defend every inch of motherlandand prayed for Pakistan armed forces and the country.

