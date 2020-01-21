6 service areas, 3 petrol pumps awarded on M-5: Senate body told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has awarded six service areas and three petrol pumps on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) for the travelers convenience.

The construction work would take two months and then it would become operational for the commuters, the NHA officials apprised Senate body on communication that met here with Hidayat Ullah in the chair.

The committee was told that travelers' response on M-Tag facility was not satisfactory as they did not recharge it and stand in wrong queues that caused rush on toll plazas.

The committee chairman suggested to incentivize the M-Tag holder to bring the improvement in the facility.

The committee also took notice on sale of substandard and expensive food items being sold on Motorway service areas.

The NHA officials informed the committee that the authority had imposed fines to the violators on receiving complaints, however, it was the responsibility of deputy commissioners concerned to set the rates list in that area.

Over poor hygienic conditions on Rashakai service area , the NHA chairman informed the body that there were only 12 bathrooms and most of the travelers rest there due to central point between Peshawar and Islamabad.

The contractor's contract would expire on June 30, and after that additional bathrooms with other improvements would be included in the new contract, he added.

The meeting was attended by Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Lt Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and other officials concerned.