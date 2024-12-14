6 shoppers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The price control magistrate arrested six shopkeepers on charge of sheer violation of price control act here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum inspected 205 shops in various markets and bazaars and imposed a fine of Rs.

21,000 on the profiteers.

He also arrested six shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.