6 Shoppers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The price control magistrate arrested six shopkeepers on charge of sheer violation of price control act here on Saturday.
A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum inspected 205 shops in various markets and bazaars and imposed a fine of Rs.
21,000 on the profiteers.
He also arrested six shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold wave continues to persist in city4 minutes ago
-
Minister lays foundation stone of academic block at UCHS4 minutes ago
-
6 shoppers arrested4 minutes ago
-
RHCs upgradation expedited4 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 963 complaints in one day14 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Institute of Cardiology capacity enhanced14 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates underground water tank in Karim Park14 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes Gutka, spurious spices, expired beverages14 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe illegal trees cutting in Cholistan region: Marriyum24 minutes ago
-
FDA seals 7 plots during action against illegal commercialization24 minutes ago
-
515 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
Capital University Convocation: Over 1269 graduates awarded degrees24 minutes ago