UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Shopping Malls Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

6 shopping malls sealed over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Thursday sealed 6 shopping malls over violation of corona SOPs/lock down.

A spokesman of local administration said that during last 66 days 2,143 shopping malls/plaza, restaurants, marriage halls, private schools, bus stands were sealed and Rs.

34.40 million fine was also imposed on the violators. He said that 1,629 shopping malls & plaza, 344 restaurants, 45 marriage halls, 113 private schools, 7 private offices were sealed while 132 public vehicles were impounded. He further said that 952 people were arrested for not wearing face masks at public places during the same period.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Same Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

1 hour ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

1 hour ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.