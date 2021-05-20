6 shopping malls sealed over SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Thursday sealed 6 shopping malls over violation of corona SOPs/lock down.

A spokesman of local administration said that during last 66 days 2,143 shopping malls/plaza, restaurants, marriage halls, private schools, bus stands were sealed and Rs.

34.40 million fine was also imposed on the violators. He said that 1,629 shopping malls & plaza, 344 restaurants, 45 marriage halls, 113 private schools, 7 private offices were sealed while 132 public vehicles were impounded. He further said that 952 people were arrested for not wearing face masks at public places during the same period.