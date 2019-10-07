6 shops burnt as cylinder explodes in Sargodha

Six shops were gutted down when a gas cylinder exploded at Jhang road Sahiwal, in the jurisdiction of Tehkhanawala police station

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Six shops were gutted down when a gas cylinder exploded at Jhang road Sahiwal, in the jurisdiction of Tehkhanawala police station.

Police said on Monday that Bahauddin, resident of Nehang village was decanting gas in his shop at Jhang road Sahiwal when the cylinder exploded.

As a result of which, fire broke out which engulfed other six shops including Hafiz Kiryana Shop, Qadri Kiryana shop, Adil General Store, Zafar Clothes etc. whereas a motorcycle Rickshaw and three motorbikes were also burnt.

Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and controlled the ablaze.

Police have registered a case against the shopkeeper.