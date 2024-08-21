6 shops sealed over encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The tehsil administration sealed six shops and imposed fine on two hotels during a special crackdown on encroachments on Wednesday.

Taking action on directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Asif Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Farooq Ahmed launched a crackdown on those involved in leaving building material on roads.

The officer sealed six shops for placing material on road and imposed Rs 30,000 fine each on two hotels over violations.