6 SHOs Among 8 Police Officials Suspended Over Different Charges
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Six Station House Officers (SHOs) of Peshawar police, along with two other officials, have been suspended on charges of corruption and maintaining links with criminal elements.
According to a spokesperson for Peshawar police on Sunday, SHOs of Pahari Pura, Faqirabad, Hashtnagri, Pishtakhara, Western, and Khazana police stations have been suspended. In addition, the In-charge of Jehangirabad police post and a junior clerk were also suspended.
The spokesperson further revealed that six Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) – from Pishtakhara Circle, Town Circle, Faqirabad Circle, Hashtnagri Circle, Gulbahar Circle, and Regi Circle – were served show-cause notices for poor supervision.
Similarly, show-cause notices were also issued to 11 SHOs over unsatisfactory performance, including SHOs of Tatara, Hayatabad, Eastern, Gulberg, Sarband, Kotwali, Bhana Mari, Daudzai, Chamkani, Mathra, and Badaber police stations.
Meanwhile, SHO Matni, Wajid Khan, was awarded a certificate of appreciation for outstanding performance.
Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at the Capital City Police Office, CCPO Peshawar, Mian Saeed, said there is no place for corrupt elements in Peshawar police. He added that officers and personnel who deliver exemplary performance will be encouraged and rewarded at every level.
Recent Stories
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to eradicating obscenity from theatre: Azma Bokhari54 seconds ago
-
Floodwater starts receding in Bahawalpur56 seconds ago
-
IUB VC stresses scientific planning, media role in flood management57 seconds ago
-
Police traces 775 criminals, recovers 5510 vehicle59 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue crackdown against liquor, 12 arrested, 110 liters seized1 minute ago
-
Four arrested, Over 5.5 kg drugs seized in anti-drug operations1 minute ago
-
Dolphin Squad seizes over 12-kg heroin1 minute ago
-
6 SHOs among 8 police officials suspended over different charges1 minute ago
-
Rapid Plantation: 23,000 trees to be grown in a 7km area1 minute ago
-
Two die, as many injured in Bahawalpur road mishap11 minutes ago
-
One dead, five injured as building's portion collapses in Saddar Bazaar21 minutes ago
-
3 killed firing incident in Tank21 minutes ago