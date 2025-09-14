Open Menu

6 SHOs Among 8 Police Officials Suspended Over Different Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

6 SHOs among 8 police officials suspended over different charges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Six Station House Officers (SHOs) of Peshawar police, along with two other officials, have been suspended on charges of corruption and maintaining links with criminal elements.

According to a spokesperson for Peshawar police on Sunday, SHOs of Pahari Pura, Faqirabad, Hashtnagri, Pishtakhara, Western, and Khazana police stations have been suspended. In addition, the In-charge of Jehangirabad police post and a junior clerk were also suspended.

The spokesperson further revealed that six Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) – from Pishtakhara Circle, Town Circle, Faqirabad Circle, Hashtnagri Circle, Gulbahar Circle, and Regi Circle – were served show-cause notices for poor supervision.

Similarly, show-cause notices were also issued to 11 SHOs over unsatisfactory performance, including SHOs of Tatara, Hayatabad, Eastern, Gulberg, Sarband, Kotwali, Bhana Mari, Daudzai, Chamkani, Mathra, and Badaber police stations.

Meanwhile, SHO Matni, Wajid Khan, was awarded a certificate of appreciation for outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at the Capital City Police Office, CCPO Peshawar, Mian Saeed, said there is no place for corrupt elements in Peshawar police. He added that officers and personnel who deliver exemplary performance will be encouraged and rewarded at every level.

