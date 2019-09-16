6 SHOs reshuffled

Six Station House Officers (SHOs) has been reshuffled here on Monday following the orders of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Six Station House Officers (SHOs) has been reshuffled here on Monday following the orders of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations).

According to the details, Inspector Asjad Mehmud serving as SHO Secretariat police station has been given the new assignment as SHO Kohsar police station.

Inspector Irshad Ali serving at Logistic Division has been posted as SHO Secretariat Police station while Inspector Malik Bashir serving as SHO Noon police station has been appointed as SHO Shalimar police station.

Inspector Mehar Nusrat serving at Investigation Wing has been appointed as SHO Sihala police station while Inspector Gulfaraz has been transferred from CIA wing and assigned new assignment as SHO Khana Police station.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq has been appointed as SHO Noon police station who was earlier serving as SHO Kohsar police station.

Inspector Muhammad Ashraf has been transferred to Investigation Wing serving as SHO Sihala police station.