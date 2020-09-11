UrduPoint.com
6 SHOs Reshuffled In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:35 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar has transferred six Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar has transferred six Station House Officers (SHOs) of different polic e stations in the district.

According to official sources here on Friday, SHO Phularwan Arif Hussain Cheema was transferred and posted as SHO Sahiwal police station, Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Iqbal from Sahiwal police station to Phularwan police station, Inspector Sohail Zafar was transferred and posted as SHO Tarkhanawala police station, Inspector Nusrat Ali from Jhal Chakiya police station to Shahnikdar police station.

SHO Shahnikdar Muhammad Arshad was transferred and posted as SHO Jhal Chakiya police stationwhile Inspector Nawaz Lali SHO Tarkhanawala PS was transferred and directed to report topolice line.

