6 SHOs transferred

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued transfer and posting orders of 06 Station House Officer (SHOs) of different police stations, informed police spokesman.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Rafique has been transferred from Saddar Wah police station to SHO Naseerabad while Sub-Inspector Amjad Pervez has been posted as SHO Saddar Wah, Similarly, Inspector Nadeem Abbas has been posted as SHO Rawat, Sub-Inspector Imran Haider has been posted as SHO Morgah, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif has been posted as SHO Chuntra. Sub-Inspector Asim Mahmood posted as SHO Race Course.

The former SHO Chuntra Inspector Abdul Aziz and SHO Naseerabad Sub-Inspector Kamran Jamshed has been suspended close to Line, spokesman added.