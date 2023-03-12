6 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The police, during an operation here on Sunday, arrested a two-member gang involved in the motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles and a Qingqi rickshaw from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

The police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The 2-member "Amber Gang" comprised Amber Masih and Danish Shaukat. Rata Amral Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that operations against organized gangs will be continued.