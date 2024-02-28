Open Menu

6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, 3 Members Gang Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

6 stolen motorcycles recovered, 3 members gang arrested

The police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police held a three-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Tassawar, Hamza and Abdul Rehman. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police nabbed three suspects during the operation and recovered drugs, liquor, and kites from their custody.

Waris Khan police recovered 540 grams of charas from Zubair, and five liters of liquor from Wilson. While, Naseerabad police held Hammad and recovered 10 kites from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Rawalpindi Progress Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishmen ..

Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..

24 minutes ago
 Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Wa ..

Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation

23 minutes ago
 PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budg ..

PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget

23 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative

CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative

25 minutes ago
 NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks o ..

NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK

25 minutes ago
 Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for ..

Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..

25 minutes ago
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD

Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD

27 minutes ago
 Four robbers arrested in Lahore

Four robbers arrested in Lahore

27 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters

27 minutes ago
 AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem f ..

AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance

27 minutes ago
 Mehran University’s students secure first positi ..

Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games

27 minutes ago
 Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled

Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan