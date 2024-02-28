6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, 3 Members Gang Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police held a three-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Tassawar, Hamza and Abdul Rehman. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.
Similarly, Rawalpindi police nabbed three suspects during the operation and recovered drugs, liquor, and kites from their custody.
Waris Khan police recovered 540 grams of charas from Zubair, and five liters of liquor from Wilson. While, Naseerabad police held Hammad and recovered 10 kites from his possession.
