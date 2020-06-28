UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

6 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During the course of action, Rata Amral police successfully held a lifter identified as Abdul Wahab and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials, saying that there was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

12 minutes ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

27 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

1 hour ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.