6 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During the course of action, Rata Amral police successfully held a lifter identified as Abdul Wahab and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials, saying that there was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.