6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Published May 13, 2022 | 10:33 PM

6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested three member gang, recovered six stolen motorcycles and Rs 29,000 snatching money from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three member gang, recovered six stolen motorcycles and Rs 29,000 snatching money from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Police have registered separate cases against all the three accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team while vowing to hold culprits accountable before law in light of solid evidences against them.

