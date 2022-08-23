6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, the Cantt Police arrested 03 suspects involved in the motorcycle theft were identified as Waqar, Azmat and Khanzada.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the Cantt police team and said that action will be continued against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets.