UrduPoint.com

6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, the Cantt Police arrested 03 suspects involved in the motorcycle theft were identified as Waqar, Azmat and Khanzada.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the Cantt police team and said that action will be continued against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets.

Related Topics

Police Progress All From

Recent Stories

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: M ..

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: Marriyum

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

20 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

2 hours ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

2 hours ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.