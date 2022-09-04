6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The gang was identified as Iqbal Alias Ahmed and Shahzeb.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated Pirwadhi police for arresting the accused adding that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets will not escape the grip of the law. Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested, he added.