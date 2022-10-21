6 stone-crushing units sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The environment protection department sealed six stone-crushing units for violating the smog standard operating procedures, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Environment Rehmatullah Niazi and his team checked various units at Sillanwali Road near Chak No 128-SB and found six of those working without wet scrubbers.

The sealed units included Imran stone crusher in Chak No 128-SB, New Ali stone crusher, Aneeq stone crusher, Rehman stone crusher, Ittefaq stone crusher and Mushtarqa stone crusher.

Rehmatullah said that crackdown on brick-kilns, stone-crushing units and factories causing air pollution would continue without any discrimination.