6 Students From Sukkur Reached China For Scholarship

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:40 PM

6 students from Sukkur reached China for scholarship

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Six talented students hailing from rural areas of Sukkur Division have reached China on exchange scholarship for a one-year diploma course.

The students from Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Mirs include Israr Ahmed Gaho, Waheed Ali Bhanbhro,Kamran Ali Mangrio, Jehanzeb Channa, they will complete their diplomas in Road and Bridge Technology (Civil) under the Diploma Exchange Program at Yunnan Communication, Vocational and Technical College, while Rashid Ali Laghari will pursue a diploma in Mechanical Technology, and Faraz Ali Larik will study Artificial Intelligence.

According to details, Israr Gaho hails from village Darya Khan Gaho, Kotdiji, while Waheed Bhanbhro belongs to village Allah Warayo Bhanbhro, Saleh Pat. Similarly, Kamran Mangrio is from Mohallah Kot Qilla, Kotdiji. Jhanzeb Channa resides in Altaf Colony, Khairpur. Rashid Laghari is from village Dad Laghari, Daharki and Faraz Larik belongs to village Bahar Larik, taluka Kingri.

Rashid Ali Laghari, who travelled to China, is the son of a daily wage laborer, struggling to make ends meet, while Kamran Ali Mangrio's father has passed away, leaving his family with limited financial support. Despite these challenges, they are striving towards success with diligence and perseverance.

The Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Professor Dr Rasool Bakhsh Mahar on Friday emphasized that vocational education is key to the success of Sindh's youth.

He noted that there's a high demand for skilled workers in Europe, the US, and the middle East, including Germany and Italy. Dr. Mahar added that over 20 university students were selected for the exchange program, but only six made it to China due to incomplete required documents. He stressed that technical education can pave the way for youngsters to achieve their goals.

