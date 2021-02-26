UrduPoint.com
6 Students Get 'Super Scientist' Awards

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 6 students got the 'Super scientist; awards in the first system competition, held for promotion of Mathematics, Science & Technology and Engineering.

The competition was organised in collaboration with the District education Authority and other departments.

In this regard, MPA Firdous Rai distributed Super Scientist Awards among position holders who prepared one-minute videos of their models on the topics of Physical Science, Energy, Agriculture, Environment, Virus, Mathematics, Geometry and others.

District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Ahmed Sian and District Monitoring Officer Sanam Amir Gondal, teachers and a large number of students were present at the ceremony, held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Samanabad on Friday.

At secondary level competition, Ahmed Hamza, a grade 10th student of Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, secured the first position, Maryam Mali, a grade 9th student of Government Girls High school Chak No 279-RB, got second position while Muhammad Sabih of Government Shuhda APS High School Chak No 279-RB stood third.

At the elementary level, Husnain Ahmed of grade 8th of Government Sabria Sirajia Higher Secondary School, People's Colony No 2 got the first position,Arooj Sultan, grade 8th student of Government Girls Elementary School MC Yousefabad 2nd and Aqsa Hussain, grade 8th student of Government Khawar Girls Elementary School Chak No 214-RB remained third.

