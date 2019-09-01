UrduPoint.com
6 Suspects Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested six suspected people from Jhal Chakian, Bhera, Bhalwal and Shahpur city police limits.

During a continued operation against criminals and suspects, the police teams headed by DSP Bhalwal Ghualm Abbas, DSP Shahpur Khalid Mehmood along with law enforcement agencies, elite force and special branch conducted search operation at surrounding areas of Markazi Imam Bargahs of Bhalwal, Bhera, Shahpur City, Chak 4/SB, Chak 3/NB and Chak 110/ML and found six suspected people through bio-metric system.

The police arrested the suspect and recovered weapons from them.

Further investigation was underway.

