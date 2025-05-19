6 suspects arrested with over 6 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday nabbed four drug dealers with more than 6 kilograms of the contraband items.

According to the police spokesman, the operations were carried out in the areas of New Town, Wah Cantt and Mandra police stations.

Some 5.23 kg charas and 800 grams heroin were recovered from the detained suspects, the spokesman said.