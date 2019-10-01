6 suspects held by police in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Police have conducted a search operation in different areas of Karachi including soldier bazaar, new Karachi and Madina Colony and arrested 6 suspects

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Police have conducted a search operation in different areas of Karachi including soldier bazaar, new Karachi and Madina Colony and arrested 6 suspects.Police have carried out a search operation in soldier bazaar and arrested 2 street criminals.Suspects identified as Hamad and Shahbaz alias K-2 were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Suspects were involved in different crimes in Jamshed quarter and soldier bazaar.AVLC while carrying out search operation in new Karachi arrested two motorcycle lifters, Shan and Arshad.4 motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.Police in another search operation have arrested two most wanted street criminals, Bahadur and Ghulam Rasool.Arms and motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.