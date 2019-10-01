UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Suspects Held By Police In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:12 PM

6 suspects held by police in Karachi

Police have conducted a search operation in different areas of Karachi including soldier bazaar, new Karachi and Madina Colony and arrested 6 suspects

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Police have conducted a search operation in different areas of Karachi including soldier bazaar, new Karachi and Madina Colony and arrested 6 suspects.Police have carried out a search operation in soldier bazaar and arrested 2 street criminals.Suspects identified as Hamad and Shahbaz alias K-2 were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Suspects were involved in different crimes in Jamshed quarter and soldier bazaar.AVLC while carrying out search operation in new Karachi arrested two motorcycle lifters, Shan and Arshad.4 motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.Police in another search operation have arrested two most wanted street criminals, Bahadur and Ghulam Rasool.Arms and motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Jamshed Criminals From

Recent Stories

Iran's Court Sentences Former Defense Official to ..

34 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson to table new Brexit plan 'very s ..

34 minutes ago

Financial compensation to help rehabilitation of q ..

34 minutes ago

Police Officers Suffer Burns as Hong Kong Proteste ..

34 minutes ago

Salazar faces World Championships expulsion after ..

34 minutes ago

Farida Rashid elected President Islamabad Women's ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.