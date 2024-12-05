6 Tenancy Act violators arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different areas and arrested six violators of the Tenancy Act.

During the operation, carried out on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police checked the data of houses, tenants and citizens, a police spokesman said.

The arrested suspects included Asif, Abdul Sattar, Saleem, Waqar, Mehboob and Waqas.