6 Tenancy Act Violators Arrested In Search Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday carried out search operations in different areas of the district and arrested six accused for violating the Tenancy Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday carried out search operations in different areas of the district and arrested six accused for violating the Tenancy Act.

During the operations, conducted on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, the tenancy of houses, tenants and citizens' details were checked, the spokesman said.

The arrested accused included Naeem, Hassan, Tahir, Yaqub, Shahryar and Kifayatullah.

CPO Hamdani said that the purpose of the search operations was to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements, and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile the Taxila Police nabbed a two-member car lifters gang and recovered two Suzuki Bolan vehicles.

The arrested accused included Kashif and Shoaib, the spokesman said.

