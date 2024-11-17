6 Terrorists Killed, 7 Soldiers Embraced Shahadat At Kalat District: ISPR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Security Forces killed six terrorists while four others injured when they attempted to attack a security forces’ post in general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District on Friday night.
“Own troops fought gallantly as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured.
However, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.
