6 terrorists killed in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Six terrorists were killed by the security forces on Wednesday in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was executed on the reported presence of terrorists, who remained actively involved in terror activities against the security forces.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik islam ud Din (age 34 years, resident of Khyber District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition in the operation. Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists if present in the area.