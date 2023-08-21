6 to 7 mln people suffer from diabetes in KP: Prof. Dr. A.H. Aamir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an estimated 6 to 7 million people suffer from diabetes, with an equivalent number having symptoms but remaining undiagnosed.

This alarming statistic was revealed by Prof. Dr. A.H. Aamir, Head of the Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Hayatabad Medical Complex, during a one-day Master Training (Training of Trainers) session aimed at enhancing doctors' capabilities in managing diabetes.

The training, organized under the Extension of D-TALK and Insulin for Life project by the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, took place on Monday in Peshawar in which Director Curative DGHS-KP Dr Saeeda and Deputy Director Dr Abbass Khan participated as a guests.

Dr. Aamir highlighted the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, where between 16 to 20 percent of the population is affected. Many diabetic patients face serious complications, including kidney failure, vision problems, and chronic pain.

Dr. A.H. Aamir, also the Director of the Extension of D-TALK and Insulin for Life project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized that the Primary goal of this training is to make the doctors capable in remote districts to provide comprehensive care to diabetic patients within their respective district hospitals, reducing the need for them to travel to Peshawar for treatment.

He pointed out the significant patient load at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Lady Reading Hospital, and Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, emphasizing that such training programs aim to bring high-quality diabetes care to people's doorsteps.

Dr. Aamir further added that the D-TALK project offers free insulin medication, screening, retinopathy checks, awareness campaigns, and advocacy in 24 centers across 21 districts in the province. Additionally, he noted that they provide free insulin for children born with type 1 diabetes at LRH Hospital in Peshawar.

During the event, Dr. Ibrar Ahmad, President of the Pakistan Endocrine Society and Assistant Professor at LRH, provided insights into diabetes treatment and oral medication, while Dr. Prof Hussain Afridi discussed diabetes diagnosis, classification, and treatment targets. Dr. Shaista Kanwal shared knowledge about insulin initiation and intensification.

The training saw active participation from medical officers and specialists from various districts.