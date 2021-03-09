6 vaccine centres set up in Sahiwal

Six corona vaccine centres have been set up in Sahiwal Division for the vaccination of people above 60 years of age in Tuesday

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Six corona vaccine centres have been set up in Sahiwal Division for the vaccination of people above 60 years of age in Tuesday.

According to Director Health Dr Sadiq Saleem, the centres had been set up at Sahiwal City Shelter home and Old Judicial Complex Chichawatni, City Gymnasium and Government Girls Degree College Depalpur in Okara district and District library near DC Office and Municipal Corporation Hall Arifwala in Pakpattan district.

He said that trained staff had been deputed at all centers to vaccinate the people.