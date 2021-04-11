UrduPoint.com
6 Vehicles Challaned Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain challaned six vehicles of public transport and imposed Rs 49,500 fine over violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Sunday.

He checked implementation of the coronavirus SOPs in public transport on various routes and found six wagons and buses violating the rules.

He also directed the drivers to ensure social distancing among passengers during journey, in addition to the use of facemasks.

