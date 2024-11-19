6 vehicles impounded, 14 challaned over polluting environment

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Humanyun Rashid has impounded 6 vehicles in addition to conducting challans of 14 others on charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Humanyun Rashid has impounded 6 vehicles in addition to conducting challans of 14 others on charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

The Secretary RTA along with his team checked public transport on various routes and challaned 14 smoke-emitting vehicles.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 29,000 on drivers of these vehicles in addition to impounded six other vehicles in different police stations on sheer violation of rules.

Meanwhile, Secretary RTA held meeting with the office bearers of Goods Transport Association and directed them to ensure fitness of their vehicles before running them on the roads.

He said that excessive smoke emitted by the vehicles was not only polluting the environment but also causing smog during winter. Therefore, no vehicle would be allowed to run on roads without fitness certificate, he added.