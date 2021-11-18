6 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) secretary Thursday impounded six vehicles in different police stations precincts over traffic rules violations.

A spokesman for the department said that the DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz visited various roads of the city and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to 16 drivers and imposed Rs 12,500 fine on them.

He warned drivers to follow the traffic rules; otherwise, strict action would be initiated in case of violation.