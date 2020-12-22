UrduPoint.com
6 Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Violation

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain impounded six vehicles on the charge of violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in various parts of Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman, the RTA secretary, along with his team, checked public transport at various routes in Faisalabad and found violation of corona SOPs in six vehicles. Passengers were traveling without wear facemasks.

Therefore, the secretary impounded these vehicles and imposed Rs 55,500 fine on the drivers.

More Stories From Pakistan

