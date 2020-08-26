UrduPoint.com
6 Wheat Godowns Sealed; 7500 Maunds Wheat Recovered

6 wheat godowns sealed; 7500 maunds wheat recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration team here sealed six godowns in which some 7500 maunds of wheat had been hoarded illegally.

According to officials sources, on the special instructions of deputy commissioner Kasur, a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Chunian conducted raids at grain market Allahabad and Gadpur late Tuesday.

The team recovered 7500 maunds wheat from godowns, assumed custody of three tractor trollies loaded with wheat and sealed six godowns.

The assistant commissioner said that action against the hoarders and profiteers will continue.

