6 women die in road mishap

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :At least six women died, while eight people including three women were injured when a jeep plunged in a deep ravine in Dhoodnial area of Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), on Sunday.

Local administration said the jeep was carrying passengers back after they had cast their vote in first phase of local government elections.

Police said bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.