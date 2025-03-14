6-year-old Boy Drowns In Rainwater Pond In Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A six-year-old boy drowned in a rainwater pond in the Hazar Khwani area of Peshawar, leading to his death.
The pond was formed due to recent rains and poor drainage systems.
According to reports, the child fell into the pond while playing.
Local residents alerted Rescue 1122, whose divers recovered the boy’s body after a 30-minute search operation. The body was later handed over to the family.
