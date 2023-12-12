6-year-old boy killed in train accident

Jaccobabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A 6-year-old boy killed after being hit by the train near Begari Bridge on Tuesday in Jaccobabad. According to Rescue 1122, Shehzeb killed after being hit by the train near police station.

According to eye witnessed the child was on his way to his father home, when he was hit by the train. As per the rescue officials further investigation is underway.