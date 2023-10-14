Open Menu

6 Year Old Dies Of Electrocution

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 11:08 PM

A six-year child who was electrocuted from a high transmission cable of 132 KV of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) while playing on the roof of a house in the Aliabad colony area the other day succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday

The family sources informed that Ayat, daughter of Ali Gul Mashori, lost the battle of her life against her injuries but her cousin, 10-year-old Ali Akbar, was still fighting for his life after having suffered almost equally critical wounds like her.

The HESCO, on its part, blamed the local residents of Aliabad for the incident.

The company maintained that the people had built homes either under the high transmission cables or very close to them.

On Friday, some officers of the company also filed a complaint against the local residents at Hatri police station and asked the police to remove the encroachment.

In a separate incident in the Ganjo Takkar area in the limits of the SITE police station here on Saturday, a man was electrocuted while working on an electric pole.

The police said Abdul Sattar Pathan was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) from where he was referred to Karachi because the doctors in Hyderabad could not treat his wounds.

The local people told the police that Pathan was a private electrician.

In another incident, a 10-year-old child, identified as Aliyan, suffered serious injuries after he was reportedly electrocuted from a pole in the Noorani Basti area.

