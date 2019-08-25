6-year old girl sexually abused in Wah, accused arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A 6-year-old girl was sexually abused in Simon area Wah Cantt on Sunday and the police had arrested the accused.

According to police, accused Younas coaxed the girl to his place by giving her Rs 10 and then subjected here to sexual abuse. On receipt of information, the police immediately arrested the accused and registered a case against him.