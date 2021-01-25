60-acre land designated for establishing new cemeteries in Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that 60-acre land has been designated for establishing new cemeteries in Karachi and managing committees were also being formed to cope with ''graveyards mafia''

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that 60-acre land has been designated for establishing new cemeteries in Karachi and managing committees were also being formed to cope with ''graveyards mafia''.

All measures would be taken to take back the graveyards from clutches of the grabbers and save the new ones from them, the Administrator passed these remarks while chairing a meeting of Land Utilization Department in which total 60 acres land was allocated for two new graveyards at Deh Mawach Goth and Deh Mauripur in District West, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Monday.

Laeeq said that the welfare organizations were also ready to cooperate with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for establishing ''model cemeteries''. A big cemetery would be established at 55-acre while another to be built in five-acre land, he said.

The Administrator said that allocated land would not be used for any other purpose and the local administration would facilitate the people for offering burial of their loved ones.

Ahmed said that proper record would be maintained in new graveyards and encroachment would not be tolerated.

He also thanked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for approving establishment of new cemeteries on recommendations of Allotment and Reservation Committee. The land was allocated under Government Land Act 1912'.

The Administrator said that new cemeteries would meet the demand of Karachi city.

He said that KMC had already decided to introduce one window operation for burial and documentations of graveyards under its administrative control.

He added that managing committees comprising of Chhipa Welfare Association, Sailani Welfare Trust, JDC Welfare Organization, Alamgir Welfare, Edhi Foundation and other welfare organizations are also being formed.

The Administrator said that right now currently the lands were allocated in District West but there is need of new graveyards in other districts too. "The cemeteries are also a need in the society and it is responsibility of city administration to facilitate the people.," he added.

Ahmed also hailed the welfare organizations for cooperating with the KMC and said that their cooperation is very important as they are well aware of the issues.