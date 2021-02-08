60 acre state land retrieved

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 60 acre state land owned by the forest department from illegal occupants in an operation conducted at Rakh Khanpur here on Monday.

Assistant commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib, leading a team of revenue and police officials equipped with machinery reached site and took the land in possession.

The team ploughed the wheat crop cultivated by the illegal occupants there.

AC said that operation against illegal occupants would continue unhindered and without any discrimination to retrieve the state owned property as per orders of deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen.