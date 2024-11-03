Open Menu

60 Apply For 'Dhee Rani' Programme In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The online application submission process under the Punjab government's initiative 'Dhee Rani' programme for underprivileged couples is in progress as over 60 applications have been received across the district so far.

Deputy Director Social Welfare, Nazia Sharif, told APP here on Sunday said that people were registering through online app regarding the project. The verification process will start after submission of applications, she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents.

Applications can be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312. Teams will also visit the homes of aspirants to verify the eligibility to ensure transparency in the programme.

The new couple will be given Rs100,000 financial support through ATM cards and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government will also arrange for meals in the wedding ceremony of the couples.

People have hailed the provincial government's historical Dhee Rani program for the unprivileged segment of society.

