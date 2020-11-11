60 arrested, 38 shops sealed over profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 60 shopkeepers and sealed 38 shops in crackdown on profiteers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected 913 shops and registered FIRs against 60 shopkeepers, said a news release issued here.

The officers of the district administration issued office price list after bidding of fruit and vegetables in markets and later implemented it with the support of police and other departments along with taking issue against the violators.