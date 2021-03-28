UrduPoint.com
60 Arrested On Violation Of SOPs Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

60 arrested on violation of SOPs of Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday arrested 60 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Corona virus and registered 43 cases in that regard.

According to the police spokesman, during course of action, Pothohar Division arrested 37 shopkeepers while Saddar Division held 23 on the violation including the closure of the shop and not following the set rules of the administration.

In this regard, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has strictly instructed the authorities concerned to speed up action against those violating the law and ensure that officers and personnel assigned on field duty adhered to preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

