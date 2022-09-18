UrduPoint.com

60-bed Ward Set Up At LUH For Treatment Of Flood-hit People

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 07:20 PM

60-bed ward set up at LUH for treatment of flood-hit people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro has said that a special ward with 60 beds was established for the patients from the flood affected areas.

The MS said this while issuing directives to doctors and paramedical staff during his visit to the special ward and OPD established for flood affected people here on Sunday.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro also checked the attendance of doctors and other staff.

On this occasion, the MS issued orders for immediate action against the absent and the latecomer staff.

He said due to recent rains and floods, there had been rapid increase in the numbers of dengue virus patients, for which the separate ward was established in the hospital and senior RMO Dr Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani was appointed as the focal person.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been directed to be present 24 hours a day in the dengue ward while the supply of medicines and the mosquito nets have also been ensured, Dr Abro said.

He said that ambulances had also been made available to transport critically ill patients from the relief camp to the hospital.

The MS later also visited the CCTV control room and reviewed the ongoing treatment facilities in the hospital.

Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Senior Doctors Shahid islam Junejo, Kashif Memon, Shaukat Ali Lakho, Dr Niaz Babar of Jamshoro Hospital and others were also present on the occasion.

