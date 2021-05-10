60 booked over violation of corona SOPs, 17 shops sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) ::The district administration Monday booked 60 persons over violation of corona SOPs and sealed 17 shops including two general stores while heavy fines imposed on individuals.

According to a spokesman of district administration, the shops and markets remained completely closed within the district while public transport remained suspended, adding that individuals other than Dir domicile were not allowed to enter the district as the tourism was restricted under section 144.

He said that as per the directives of the provincial government the lockdown was strictly being enforced and no leniency was being shown to anyone.