60% Construction Work Of Mianwali-Sargodha Road Completed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:38 PM

60% construction work of Mianwali-Sargodha road completed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood said on Friday that 60 percent construction work of two-lane Mianwali-Sargodha road was completed with a total cost Rs. 2 billion.

In the first phase, a 31 km two-lane road was constructed, while in the second phase remaining work would be completed. She disclosed this while chairing a meeting with officers of highways department north zone.

She directed the highways officers to make sure the use of standard material in construction of roads,adding that the transparency in projects was priority.

She directed authorities concerned to expedite the construction of bridges over canals and complete the work construction on time.

She assured that funds for road construction would be released on time and all obstacles would also be removed. She was briefed that the total cost of the project had been estimated at Rs 4.7 billion from which distance between Mianwali-Sargodha would be reduced.

In the meeting chief engineer Punjab highways north zone waseem Tariq,SE Tahir Qayyum and other concerned officers were also present.

