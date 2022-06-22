UrduPoint.com

60 COVID-19 Patients Quarantine In RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 60 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while ten more people were diagnosed with the fatal virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority Wednesday, among the latest cases, three arrived from Potohar town, two from AJK, while one of each case belonged to Rawal town, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Jhelum and Attock.

The report informed that a total of 46,722 infected cases, 43,210 were from Rawalpindi and 3,512 from other districts.

The report further said that 6,898,262 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,957 samples were collected, out of which 947 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent.

