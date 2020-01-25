60 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Police have arrested 60 criminals including three Proclaimed Offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

This was stated by a spokesman of the police here Saturday.

The police also recovered 14 pistols, 2 Kalashnikoves, one rifle, 3 pump actions, 8.640 kilograms Chars and 178 liters Liquor from their possession, he added.