UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

60 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested 60 criminals including three Proclaimed Offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Police have arrested 60 criminals including three Proclaimed Offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

This was stated by a spokesman of the police here Saturday.

The police also recovered 14 pistols, 2 Kalashnikoves, one rifle, 3 pump actions, 8.640 kilograms Chars and 178 liters Liquor from their possession, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

1 hour ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

2 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

2 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

2 hours ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.