60 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Police have arrested 60 criminals including three Proclaimed Offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.
This was stated by a spokesman of the police here Saturday.
The police also recovered 14 pistols, 2 Kalashnikoves, one rifle, 3 pump actions, 8.640 kilograms Chars and 178 liters Liquor from their possession, he added.